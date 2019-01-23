App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quota for EWS, Citizenship Bill on BJP's agenda to consolidate Hindu vote in West Bengal: Report

The saffron party aims to win at least 22 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats during the upcoming polls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is relying on legislation granting 10 percent reservation to economically weaker section (EWS) in the general category and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, to consolidate voters from the Hindu community in West Bengal.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the saffron party will soon finalise a programme for utilisation of the two legislations.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told the newspaper that "a large section of people" in West Bengal are happy about the steps taken by the government. "We will chart out different ways to campaign about them," he said.

"In West Bengal, there is lot of anger within the Hindu community over Muslim appeasement policies of consecutive governments. The state has fixed 10 percent for Muslims in government jobs also. So, the new law on EWS quota could favour us," a party source told the newspaper.

According to the report quoting the source, the party's acceptability within the tribal and rural regions of the state has also risen. Combined with the legislations, the party feels that the electorate will be made "more optimistic about the party."

The party's General Secretary (Organisation) has managed to bring different groups within the party and the Sangh Parivar together, while Vijayvargiya has worked to lure senior leaders like Mukul Roy into the party fold, the report adds.

"In Bengal, a large section of people can take benefit of the reservation for EWS quota. BJP will definitely do everything to use it to create a conducive atmosphere for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls," Vijayvargiya said.

According to the report, the Sinho Commission Report of 2010 states that West Bengal has the largest general category population in the country at 15.2 percent.

The saffron party aims to win at least 22 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats during the upcoming polls. BJP National President Amit Shah on January 22 addressed a rally in the state's Malda, stating that the upcoming elections will be for restoring democracy in the state.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:04 pm

