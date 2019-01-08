App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Quota bill an attempt by government to gain electoral benefit: CPI(M)

The Union Cabinet approved the bill, which provides for 10 percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions, on Janaury 7.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The move to give 10 percent reservation to the economically backward among the general category is an attempt by the government to gain electoral benefit by combining caste passions with communal polarisation, the CPI(M) alleged on January 8.

It was introduced by the government in Lok Sabha on January 8, the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said a constitutional amendment bill requires half of the members to be present in both the Houses and of that at least two-third must support it. Then it must go to the state assemblies before it can be notified or implemented.

"It is an electoral ploy," he alleged.

The Modi government kept quiet for five years on this issue and suddenly brought (it) in now on the eve of elections and particularly after losing in the five states where elections were held recently, he said.

"This is an effort by Modi government to try and now combine caste passions along with communal polarisation in order to derive electoral benefits," Yechury said.

The Left leader said the ceiling of an annual income below Rs 8 lakh for beneficiaries was too high considering the main demand of the protesters participating in the nationwide labour strike on Tuesday was a guaranteed monthly income of Rs 18,000, which is Rs 2.16 lakh per annum.

"While we support reservations, this cannot be brought in abruptly without any consultations. Consultations are required because the criteria for beneficiaries, with an annual family income of Rs 8 lakh, will be depriving sections which require them the most," Yechury said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 05:05 pm

