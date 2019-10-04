App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Quit India if you don't like Constitution: Athawale

The Dalit leader said he has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to give at least one assembly seat to his party in Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Republican Party of India (A) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said the Indian Constitution is the best in the world and those who do not like it have no right to live in the country.

He was speaking on the 62nd anniversary of the Republican Party of India at a function organised here.

The Republican Party of India was founded in Nagpur on October 3, 1957.

The party's anniversary is celebrated annually by the RPI.

Speaking on the occasion, Athawale, who heads one of the factions of the Dalit party, said the Constitution, drafted under the supervision of B R Ambedkar, is considered the best statue book in the world.

"Those who do not agree with the Constitution have no right to live in this country," he said.

During the programme, Athawale recited poemson various topics.

The Dalit leader said he has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to give at least one assembly seat to his party in Mumbai..

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 12:08 am

tags #Constitution #India

