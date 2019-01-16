Quick Take | ‘BJP like Hitler’: Arvind Kejriwal’s fear-mongering is in bad taste

Viju Cherian

In India, like in many countries around the world, political rivals do not wait for elections to engage in a free-for-all, no-holds-barred verbal onslaught. But the war of words definitely heightens during the election season.

The latest sign that elections are upon us was seen on Sunday, January 13, when Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal compared the current BJP government at the Centre to Hitler. A PTI report quoted Kejriwal saying that “Just like Hitler had done in Germany, the BJP is also planning to amend the constitution and eventually abolish the practice of elections altogether!”

Political leaders, especially senior members holding important constitutional posts, must not resort to fear-mongering to meet their political ends.

The atrocities committed by Adolf Hitler, especially towards the Jews, during the early part of last century is well-documented. Given this, it is insensitive to loosely compare the Nazi leader’s name to describe political adversaries.

However, India has a love-hate relationship with Hitler. Many people, mainly politicians, attack their rivals by comparing them to Hitler. On the other hand, Hitler is also admired by certain sections in society. How else does one explain commercial establishments and merchandise using the name. It’s not just trade, favourable references in academic textbooks and popular culture are also unfortunately commonplace.

The PTI report said that Kejriwal made these remarks while addressing party volunteers from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. At the meeting, Gopal Rai, Delhi AAP convenor, said that a survey showed that all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi would be won by AAP.

If that be the case, why resort to such comparisons, Mr Kejriwal?