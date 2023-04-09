 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quality education that values culture, tradition and nationalism alone is 'meaningful': Yogi Adityanath

Apr 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said quality education that values culture, tradition and nationalism alone is ’meaningful’.

He further said it was the responsibility of educational institutions to inform students about the government schemes that can help them achieve their goals. Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private school here.

According to a press statement issued by the government, he said, ”Quality education that values culture, tradition and nationality, alone is meaningful.” Adityanath said when the whole world was battered by COVID-19, India came up with the new National Education Policy, which opened doors of possibilities.

The chief minister said Indian scholars have always stressed that knowledge should be accepted from everywhere, adding that the centres of education should be such that paves the way for all-round development of students rather than creating long queues of unemployed degree and certificate holders.