PWD removes 3 steps built without approval outside Congress HQ in Delhi

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST

In the lead up to the G20 Summit, the PWD, which comes under the administrative control of the Delhi government, is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures.

The PWD knocked down three steps built without MCD's approval outside the under-construction building of the Congress headquarters in central Delhi on Friday, an official said.

It carried out an inspection on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg earlier this week and informed those responsible for the construction of the Congress headquarters that the stair was not in accordance with the plan approved by the MCD, the official said.

''There were three extra steps constructed. They were demolished on Friday,'' the official added.