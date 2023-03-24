PWD removes 3 steps built without approval outside Congress HQ in Delhi

Representative Image

The PWD knocked down three steps built without MCD's approval outside the under-construction building of the Congress headquarters in central Delhi on Friday, an official said.

In the lead up to the G20 Summit here, the PWD, which comes under the administrative control of the Delhi government, is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures.

It carried out an inspection on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg earlier this week and informed those responsible for the construction of the Congress headquarters that the stair was not in accordance with the plan approved by the MCD, the official said.

''There were three extra steps constructed. They were demolished on Friday,'' the official added.

The DDU Marg also houses the offices of the AAP and the BJP.

The demolition of the illegal structure was done on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha after being convicted and sentenced to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' Gandhi has been given bail by the court and allowed 30 days to appeal in a higher court.