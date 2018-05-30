Putting pressure on BJP, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to hold meet demanding special status for Bihar

Asserting itself ahead of the general elections next year, the Janata Dal United is planning to hold a convention in Delhi demanding special category status for Bihar.

The convention to be attended by Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will also see smaller NDA allies from the state coming together in support of the demand.

The JD(U) broke away from the NDA ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections. The party joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to win the 2015 Assembly polls, but returned to NDA fold once again last year.