Putin acknowledges Russia's war in Ukraine could be a long one

Reuters
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but for now there will be no second call-up of soldiers.

Putin has rarely spoken about the likely duration of a war that he began more than nine months ago, and in a televised meeting with loyalists on Wednesday, he said, "This can be a long process."

Russia has been forced into a series of significant retreats in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensives, waged with increasing stocks of Western weaponry, in the east and south since July.

Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in February, saying Ukraine's deepening ties with the West posed a security threat. Kyiv and its allies say the invasion amounts to an imperialist land grab.

In his remarks Putin said the risk of a nuclear war was growing - the latest in a series of such warnings apparently meant to deter Kyiv's Western backers from more robust involvement - but that Russia would not threaten recklessly to use such weapons.

"We haven't gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are," Putin said. "We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country ... But we aren't about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor."