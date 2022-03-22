English
    Pushkar Singh Dhami to be sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM on March 23 afternoon

    The ceremony, where the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will take an oath, is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm, the state BJP's media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground here in the presence of BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony, he said. The parade ground is being spruced up for the grand swearing-in ceremony that corresponds to the party's consecutive win in Uttarakhand, Chauhan said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Politics #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Uttarakhand
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 01:33 pm
