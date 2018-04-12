Punjab’s Congress govt asks SC to uphold conviction of minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

The high court had held Sidhu guilty and sentenced him to three years in jail in 2006, but the Supreme Court had suspended the sentence a year later and granted him bail, allowing him to contest elections.
The Punjab government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that its own minister Navjot Singh Sidhu should serve three years in jail in a 30-year-old road rage case as ordered by the Punjab and Haryana high court.
Sidhu had hit Gurnam Singh, 65, on the head during an argument on a road in Patiala on December 27, 1988. Singh had died in hospital of a haemorrhage.
