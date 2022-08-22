English
    Punjab vigilance bureau arrests ex-state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

    Bharat Bhushan Ashu came under the investigators' radar in connection to the alleged irregularities in allotment of transportation tenders in Ludhiana, during the previous government's tenure.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST
    File image of Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu (Image: Twitter/@BB__Ashu

    File image of Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu (Image: Twitter/@BB__Ashu

    Punjab vigilance bureau on August 22 arrested Congress leader and former state food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in a case related to the alleged irregularities in allotment of transportation tenders in Ludhiana.

    Ashu, who is the legislator from the Ludhiana West constituency, was arrested from the residence of Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu in Ludhiana, news agency ANI reported.

    The case, in relation to the alleged irregularities in the tendering process, was registered by the vigilance bureau on August 16.

    During investigation, it was reportedly found that at the time of submitting tenders for 2020-21, lists of vehicles submitted by the contractors were containing registration numbers of scooters, motorcycles and cars which were not verified by the officials, allegedly due to criminal connivance with each other.

    While Ashu was initially not mentioned as an accused, his role came under the investigator's radar following the arrest of Telu Ram, an accused proprietor.

    On August 21, Rakesh Kumar Singla, a deputy director rank officer in the food and civil supplies department, was dismissed on the charge of gross negligence.

    Singla, who is considered to be close to Ashu, is also being investigated with regard to the irregularities in the tendering process, sources told news agency PTI.

    The arrest of Ashu came hours after Punjab Congress leaders marked their protest before the office of vigilance bureau in Mohali, saying that the agency could detain any of them as it was “fed up” of corruption allegations levelled against them by the state's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

    On June 7, Congress leader and former state forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested for allegedly taking commission in lieu of the chopping of trees in areas designated under the forest cover during his tenure.
    Tags: #AAP #Bharat Bhushan Ashu #Congress #Punjab #Vigilance Bureau
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 08:58 pm
