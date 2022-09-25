English
    Punjab stalemate ends: Government approves September 27 assembly session as govt shares legislative business details

    The Bhagwant Mann-led government informed the governor that issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the session.

    PTI
    September 25, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the state government's request to hold a one-day assembly session on September 27, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said Sunday, indicating the stalemate between the AAP dispensation and the government over the issue has ended. The governor's approval came a day after the AAP government informed him about the issues to be taken up during the session.

    "Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for its third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 AM at Chandigarh," Speaker said in a tweet. The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday informed the governor that the issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the session on September 27.

    This came after the governor on Friday had asked for details of the legislative business to be taken up in the session, sparking a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had said "it's too much". The governor had hit back, telling Maan his legal advisors were not briefing him adequately.

    The ruling AAP had targeted the governor alleging that he was acting at the behest of the BJP. Earlier, the Governor had stopped the state government from holding a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a "confidence motion".
    Tags: #Bhagwant Mann #India #Politics #Punjab #Punjab Assembly Session
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 11:23 am
