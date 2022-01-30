MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Punjab Polls | Congress releases 3rd list of candidates, fields CM Charanjit Singh Channi from 2 seats

    The Congress also fielded former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma from the Patiala assembly seats against its former leader Amarinder Singh.

    PTI
    January 30, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

    The Congress Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats. The Congress also fielded former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma from the Patiala assembly seats against its former leader Amarinder Singh.

    Sharma was once considered a close confidant of the former chief minister. Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's son Manish Bansal has been fielded from the Barnala assembly constituency.

    ALSO READ: Congress to go with CM face in Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi

    The party announced Mohan Singh Phalianwala from the Jalabad assembly seat against Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal. The Congress also named Sukhpal Singh Bhullar as its candidate from Khem Karan and Tarsem Singh Siala from Attari (SC) seat, while Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki will fight from Nawanshahr.

    From Ludhiana South, the Congress has named Ishwarjot Singh Cheema. The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab where it is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP which is in alliance with Ex-CM Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyunkt.
    PTI
    Tags: #Charanjit Singh Channi #Congress #Punjab Assembly Polls 2022 #Punjab polls
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 06:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.