Punjab Polls: AAP releases second list with 30 candidates

Delhi Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

A month after its first list of 10 candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on December 10 unveiled a second list of 30 more contestants for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Former Punjab Police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had headed the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases, features on the second list. Singh, who joined the after taking voluntary retirement in April, has got the ticket from Amritsar North.

The party will field Raman Bahel, who quit the Congress last month and joined the AAP, from Gurdaspur, while Vibhuti Sharma will contest from Pathankot. Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann will fight for the Kharar seat and Balkar Singh Sidhu for the Rampura Phul seat.

Read | Punjab elections 2022: AAP releases first list of candidates

Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, son of former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, will contest from Qadian. Senior Sekhwan died in October.

The second list also includes DCP Balkar Singh (Kartarpur), Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Amritsar South), Balbir Singh Pannu (Fatehgarh Churian), Sherry Kalsi (Batala), Gurdit Singh Sekhon (Faridkot), Ravjot Singh (Sham Chaurasi), Lalit Mohan (Nawan Shahr) and Daljit Singh (Ludhiana East).

Kulwant Singh Sidhu will fight from Atam Nagar, Manwinder Singh from Payal (SC), Naresh Kataria from Zira, Jagdeep Singh from Muktsar, Neena Mittal from Rajpura, Harmeet Singh from Sanour, Chetan Singh from Samana and Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North.

The election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is due early next year. The poll schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.



PUNJAB IS READY FOR CHANGE!

Here is our Second List of Candidates for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: pic.twitter.com/aiU3Se3R6L — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 10, 2021

Jiwan Singh has been given ticket from Gill (SC), Gurmeet Singh Khudian (Lambi), Gurlal from Ghanaur, Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur (SC), Lal Chand from Bhoa (SC) and Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala (SC) seat.

The first list of 10 candidates realeased on November 12 included Saravjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Jai Kishan Roudi (Garhshankar), Manjeet Bilaspur (Nihal Singh Wala), Kultar Singh Sandhwan (Kotkapura), Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Principal Budhram (Budhlada), Harpal Singh Cheema (Dirba), Aman Arora (Sunam), Gurmeet Singh ‘Meet’ Hayer (Barnala), and Kulwant Pandori (Mehal Kalan).

Also read: Can Aam Aadmi Party expand beyond Delhi?

In the 2017 Punjab polls, the AAP had emerged as the second-largest party in the state by winning 20 seats in the 117-member Legislative Assembly.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had won 15 seats and the BJP three. The Congress party had won an absolute majority, dethroning the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.