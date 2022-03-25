English
    Punjab MLAs, ex-MLAs will get pension only for one term, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

    There will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann Singh.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on March 25 that MLAs and ex-MLAs would receive a pension for only one term, regardless of how many times they are elected.

    He also announced there will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families.

    Through a video message, CM Bhagwant Mann said that many MLAs - who had won three, four or five times and then lost elections or were denied tickets - have been receiving lakhs of rupees in monthly pensions.

    Also Read: Bhagwant Mann meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 1 lakh crore financial package for Punjab

    "As a pension, someone receives Rs 3.50 lakh, someone gets Rs 4.50 lakh, and someone gets Rs 5.25 lakh. It burdens the exchequer with a financial burden of crores of rupees," Mann said.

    The money saved as a result of this move, according to the CM, would be used on people's welfare.

    (With inputs from Agencies)
    Tags: #allowances #Bhagwant Mann #MLA #Pension #Punjab
