Punjab MLAs, ex-MLAs will get pension only for one term, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on March 25 that MLAs and ex-MLAs would receive a pension for only one term, regardless of how many times they are elected.He also announced there will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families.

Through a video message, CM Bhagwant Mann said that many MLAs - who had won three, four or five times and then lost elections or were denied tickets - have been receiving lakhs of rupees in monthly pensions.

"As a pension, someone receives Rs 3.50 lakh, someone gets Rs 4.50 lakh, and someone gets Rs 5.25 lakh. It burdens the exchequer with a financial burden of crores of rupees," Mann said.

The money saved as a result of this move, according to the CM, would be used on people's welfare.

