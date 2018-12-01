App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab minister seeks Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation

Sidhu recently said Gandhi was his 'captain', which was seen as a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A day after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's remark on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a senior Punjab minister on December 1 sought his resignation from the state cabinet.

The resignation demand came even as Sidhu backtracked on his claim in Hyderabad that he attended the groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor after Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked him to go.

"Rahul Gandhi didn't ask me to go, I went on (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan's personal invite," Sidhu tweeted.

On Friday, Sidhu had said Gandhi was his 'captain', which was seen as a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a former captain in the Army.

"If he does not consider Capt Amarinder as his captain then he should resign on moral grounds from the cabinet and do whatever work is assigned to him by Rahul Gandhi," Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said here.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics

