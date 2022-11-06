Punjab forms sub-committee for G20 summit meeting in Amritsar

A subcommittee of the Punjab Cabinet has been formed to oversee preparations for the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Amritsar in March next year. It will hold its first meeting on Monday.

According to an official statement, the subcommittee has been formed by the state government so that Punjab can be presented as a centre of tourism during the global meet.

The subcommittee has Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar as its chairman. The other members are cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harjot Singh Bains and Harbhajan Singh, the statement said.

It is a matter of great pride for the state of Punjab that the G20 summit meeting will be held in Amritsar, in which presidents and prime ministers of major countries will participate to discuss issues pertaining to education, labour and others, it added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country.