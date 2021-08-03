Punjab Elections | SAD-BSP alliance promises 400 units of free power, 75% quota for locals in private jobs

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File image)

A populist "roadmap for welfare" was released by the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on August 3, in bid to woo the voters of Punjab ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The SAD-BSP coalition has promised up to 400 units of free power, Rs 10 discount on per-litre diesel purchased for agricultural usage and 75 percent reservation for locals in private sector if elected to power.

"Free electricity up to 400 units per month for all households. Outstanding dues of residential bills of blue cardholders will be waived. All the disconnected household connections will be restored," stated the document released jointly by the two parties.

The alliance has promised to come up with a new scheme - Mata Khivi Ji Rasoi Seva - which would enable a monthly grant of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of blue card ration families.

The SAD-BSP coalition, if elected, would provide a "health insurance of upto Rs 10 lakhs every year will be provided for all which will cover treatment, medicines, diagnostic tests, surgeries and medical equipment in all public and private hospitals," the document added.

A Student Education Card with an interest free loan up to Rs 10 lacs would be issued to the students for the purpose of college fees, coaching fees like IELTS, "and will cover educational institutions in foreign countries also", the alliance has promised.

For Schedule Caste students, the interest free loan facility will be in addition to the SC scholarships, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal clarified.

The two parties have also promised to introduce a minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables, fruits and milk.



The alliance reiterated its opposition to the Centre's farm laws, stating that "a legislation will be passed in the Punjab Assembly against the three farm laws so that it will not be implemented in the state".

The vision document also states that "1 lakh new jobs will be created in the government sector alone with the creation of an overall 10 lakh new jobs in the private sector".

A minimum of 50 percent reservation for women would be provided in all government jobs, it said, further adding that "75 percent jobs will be reserved for Punjabi youth even in private Sector and public private partnership companies".

Government Medical Colleges with super speciality facilities will be established in every district of Punjab, the document said, while noting that 33 percent seats in all professional colleges (including medical) would be reserved for students who have completed their education from government schools.

To boost the industrial growth, SAD-BSP alliance has promised to provide at Rs 5 per unit to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Large industries will be encouraged to switch to solar energy by waiving off transmission charges in the state," their vision document added.

Notably, the Badal-headed SAD and Mayawati-led BSP decided to form a pre-poll alliance after a gap of nearly 25 years. The two parties have finalised the seat-sharing pact, with SAD to contest on 97 seats and the BSP on the remaining 20 constituencies. The polls are expected to be held in January 2022.