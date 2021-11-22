Punjab Elections: AAP's Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month to every woman

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to transfer Rs 1,000 per month into the account of every woman in Punjab if AAP is voted to power in the Assembly polls while he described CM Charanjit Singh Channi as "fake Kejriwal".

Kejriwal also accused the Punjab CM of imitating his agenda without implementing it. Without naming Channi, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener said he has been watching for the past a few days that a "nakli Kejriwal" is roaming in Punjab.

"Whatever I promise in Punjab, he also announces the same thing after two days. He does not implement it because he is fake," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister, who started his two-day Punjab visit from Moga, also claimed that it is only he who can ensure zero electricity bill for people. "Beware of nakli Kejriwal," said the AAP leader, adding that people were still getting electricity bills in the state, in an apparent reference to relief in tariff announced by the Punjab CM earlier.

The Delhi CM said after he promised to set up 15,000 mohalla clinics in Punjab, the "nakli Kejriwal" also promised the same thing.

The AAP leader said he was going to meet auto-rickshaw drivers in Ludhiana on Monday evening. After learning of his proposed meeting, he (fake Kejriwal) went to their office to meet them, he said.

Referring to former CM Amarinder Singh, Kejriwal said Channi's predecessor had promised employment, smartphones and debt waiver. "Had anything happened? Now, he has come before the elections," said Kejriwal taking a swipe at Channi.

Addressing women, Kejriwal appealed to give his party a chance to form the government while slamming the opponents for making big promises without any intent to implement them.

"Today, I want to make an announcement. We will transfer Rs 1,000 every month into the account of Punjab's every woman, who is above 18 years," said Kejriwal. Calling it as the "world's biggest women empowerment" programme, Kejriwal said no government in the world had implemented it before.

Giving more details of his third "guarantee" for people of Punjab, Kejriwal said if in a family, there are three women–"beti", "bahu" and "saas"–then three of them will get Rs 1,000 each in their account. Elderly women who are getting old-age pension will continue to get that in addition to Rs 1,000 every month, he promised.

Kejriwal said this money could help women to attend colleges and would also not make them dependent on their father or husband. If a woman wants to buy a new 'saree' and if her husband does not get her one, then she can buy it on her own, the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal said his opponents will now ask from where the money will come to fund this programme. "I sometimes watch TV and see that the transport mafia sits on the left side of Channi and the sand mafia on his right side. If they are eliminated, then there will be enough money," he said attacking the Congress government in the state.

Kejriwal said his government had made the bus service free for women in Delhi and it involved an expenditure of Rs 150 crore. "This time, women in families will decide whom to vote for," said Kejriwal, asking them to convince male members in their families to vote for AAP.

Delhi people gave us one chance and we did a lot of work and then Delhi people forgot all other parties. You will forget all other parties in Punjab. Give one chance to AAP," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household, 24-hour power supply and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if voted to power in the Assembly elections next year.