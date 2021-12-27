Punjab Election: BJP, Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party to jointly contest

The decision was taken after chiefs of all the three parties -- BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, SAD (Sanyukt) -- met on December 27, aid Union Minister and the BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will jointly contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Union Minister and the BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on December 27. Punjab is scheduled to go for assembly polls earlier in 2022.

Both Singh and Dhindsa, a Rajya Sabha MP, met with the BJP top brass, including president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Shah's residence in New Delho in the day to chalk out a strategy for the polls.

"A meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was held here. And it was decided that the BJP, Singh's party and Dhindsa's party will jointly contest upcoming assembly polls in Punjab," Shekhawat told the media after the meeting.

On December 17, Captain Amarinder Singh’s recently-formed PLC and the BJP announced a formal pact to contest together in the Punjab elections. However, now Shekhawat confirmed that SAD (Sanyukt) will also be a part of the alliance, reported news agency ANI.

A joint committee will be formed comprising two leaders from each party to finalise a seat-sharing agreement.

Sources in the BJP said they see the elections in Punjab becoming a five-cornered fight as various farmer outfits may enter the fray, besides the Congress, SAD and the AAP. Singh formed his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, days after he resigned as the chief minister and quit the Congress.

Earlier, one of the BJP's oldest allies, the SAD, moved out of the NDA over the issue of farm sector laws. The alliance with Amarinder Singh and Dhindsa would associate the BJP with prominent Sikh faces in the state.