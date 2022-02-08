MARKET NEWS

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi to address virtual rally today

    The party has set up LED screens all over the 18 assembly segments for voters to catch the Prime Minister's speech live.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST
    PM Modi addressing the Parliament on Feb 7, 2022

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally for the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab on Tuesday. It will be broadcast live in 18 assembly segments of Ludhiana, Fatehgarh, according to the official release by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The party has set up LED screens all over the 18 assembly segments for voters to catch the Prime Minister's speech live.

    Punjab, along with four other states, is set to hold assembly elections this month. Voting for Punjab assembly elections to be held in single-phase on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

    PM Modi had last visited the state on January 5 to inaugurate development projects and a rally in Ferozepur. But the visit was cut short after his convoy was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters.

    The incident is now being investigated as an alleged security breach and the Congress-led state government is under scrutiny.

    In Punjab, the BJP is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The former chief minister of state, Singh has formed his own party after leaving the Congress party last year after infighting with Navjot Singh Sidhu in the party.

    PM Modi is scheduled to address multiple rallies in the coming days, signalling aggressive campaigning for Punjab ahead of the elections. After the February 8 rally, the Prime Minister will address another rally on February 9, covering two parliamentary constituencies in each virtual event. One constituency comprises nine assembly segments.

    Union home minister Amit Shah is also likely to address at least 10 rallies in the state after the PM. Shah will physically address these rallies.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Punjab Election 2022
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 07:10 am
