Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu targets Punjab govt, urges party to announce CM face

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also made a fresh attack on his party’s government in the state for “delaying” probe in the sacrilege cases.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
Asked the about the performance of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, Navjot Singh Sidhu said “there was scope for improvement”

Asked the about the performance of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, Navjot Singh Sidhu said "there was scope for improvement"


Taking on his own party, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on December 29 asked the party to declare the chief ministerial face ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Punjab is scheduled to go under polling in early 2022.

“What’s a baraat without a dulha,” Sidhu quipped in an interview with CNN-News18, adding that the right chief minister was crucial to avoid a crisis.

Sidhu also made a fresh attack on his party’s government in the state for “delaying” the probe in the sacrilege cases. He further took a dig at the various freebies announced by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. “Everyone makes an announcement but it is not possible. Look at the fiscal deficit. The announcement should be made according to the monetary situation.”

Asked about the performance of the Channi-led Congress government, Sidhu said “there was scope for improvement” as he questioned the lack of intent behind arresting Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the three-time MLA charged under the NDPS Act.

Earlier on December 26, Sidhu attacked the Akali leader. Daring him to come out and face the law, the Congress leader said, "Where are you Bikram Majithia?"

"If you have guts, remain at home. Are you scared," he asked.

Majithia has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket in the state. A Mohali court recently rejected Majithia's anticipatory bail plea. A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, has also been issued against him.

Sidhu further asked people whether they were getting cable TV connection and sand at the cheap rates announced recently. "There may be many announcements. Are you getting cable at Rs 100? Are you getting sand free of charge, its price is Rs 3,700-4,400 (trolley)," he said.

“This is why I am telling you it will not work with mere talks. It will come with a policy and budgetary allocation it won’t work with ‘jugaad’," the Congress leader said.

In November, Channi had announced that the charges for cable TV connection had been fixed at Rs 100 a month.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab
first published: Dec 29, 2021 02:48 pm

