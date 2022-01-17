MARKET NEWS

Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce chief minister candidate tomorrow at noon

The Delhi chief minister on January 13 had said his party will be asking the general public as to who should be the chief ministerial face in the Punjab assembly polls even as he indicated that his own preference was state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in Goa, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in Goa, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal today said that Punjab chief ministerial face will be announced tomorrow at noon, news agency ANI reported.

In a tweet by ANI, Kejriwal said "Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12 pm".

The Delhi chief minister on January 13 had said his party will be asking the general public as to who should be the chief ministerial face in the Punjab assembly polls even as he indicated that his own preference was state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal, in the presence of Parliament member Mann and senior leader Raghav Chadha, had launched a mobile number on which people can give their feedback by 5 pm till tomorrow by recording their voice, sending SMS or WhatsApp message.

He had said though he wanted Mann be declared as chief ministerial face, the latter insisted the people of Punjab should make this decision.

"On mobile number 7074870748 the people can call, send message or WhatsApp," Kejriwal had added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India met today to discuss a request to defer the February 14 assembly polls in Punjab for the birth anniversary celebration of Guru Ravidas.

The poll panel received the deferral requests from both the Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
 The Punjab Assembly election is slated to be held in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10, as per the poll panel schedule announced on January 8.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Punjab Election 2022
first published: Jan 17, 2022 01:17 pm

