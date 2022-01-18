MARKET NEWS

Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce chief minister candidate today at noon

The Delhi chief minister on January 13 had said his party will be asking the general public as to who should be the chief ministerial face in the Punjab assembly polls even as he indicated that his own preference was state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in Goa, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in Goa, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will today announce party's chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly polls.

The name will be announced at  12 noon, Kejriwal announced on January 17.

The Delhi CM on January 13 had said his party will be asking the general public as to who should be the chief ministerial face in the Punjab assembly polls even as he indicated that his own preference was state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal, in the presence of  member of Parliament Mann and senior leader Raghav Chadha, had launched a mobile number on which people can give their feedback by 5 pm till tomorrow by recording their voice, sending SMS or WhatsApp message.

He had said though he wanted Mann be declared as chief ministerial face, the latter insisted the people of Punjab should make this decision.

"On mobile number 7074870748 the people can call, send message or WhatsApp," Kejriwal had added.

READ: MC Election Update January 18: Modi to interact with BJP workers virtually; AAP to name Punjab CM candidate

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India postponed the February 14 assembly polls in Punjab to February 20 in the wake of birth anniversary celebration of Guru Ravidas. The poll panel had received the deferral requests from both the Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among other parties.
Now the Punjab Assembly election is slated to be held in a single phase on February 20 and the results will be out on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won majority by bagging 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal- Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. The AAP emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP bagged three seats.

AAP had not named its CM face in 2017 polls.

Party’s Singur MP Bhagwant Mann is likely to be declared the chief ministerial face, sources said. Mann is also AAP’s state chief.

Also, read : Can AAP win Punjab, or will it see a repeat of 2017?

Boosted by the internal crisis in the ruling Congress and the falling out of the SAD-BJP alliance over the farm laws, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to win big in the Punjab assembly elections.

The party, in power in Delhi, has made a host of promises that includes replicating the Delhi model of governance in the state with focus on free power, water, doorstep services, health and education.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Punjab Election 2022
first published: Jan 18, 2022 08:05 am

