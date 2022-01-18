Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce chief minister candidate today at noon

Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in Goa, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in Goa, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will today announce party's chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly polls.



Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oX3NBAiZI

The name will be announced at 12 noon, Kejriwal announced on January 17.

The Delhi CM on January 13 had said his party will be asking the general public as to who should be the chief ministerial face in the Punjab assembly polls even as he indicated that his own preference was state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal, in the presence of member of Parliament Mann and senior leader Raghav Chadha, had launched a mobile number on which people can give their feedback by 5 pm till tomorrow by recording their voice, sending SMS or WhatsApp message.

He had said though he wanted Mann be declared as chief ministerial face, the latter insisted the people of Punjab should make this decision.

"On mobile number 7074870748 the people can call, send message or WhatsApp," Kejriwal had added.

Now the Punjab Assembly election is slated to be held in a single phase on February 20 and the results will be out on March 10.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India postponed the February 14 a ssembly polls in Punjab to February 20 in the wake of birth anniversary celebration of Guru Ravidas. The poll panel had received the deferral requests from both the Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among other parties.