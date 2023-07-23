Punjab Congress holds 'maun satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Manipur violence

Rahul Gandhi

The Punjab Congress on Sunday held a 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) against the ethnic clashes in Manipur and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MLA Aruna Chaudhary and former MLAs Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bharat Bhushan Ashu participated in the protest held at the grain market on Gill road here. The protestors wore black badges on their arms and foreheads. Several of them also carried placards reading "Save Democracy", "Rahul Gandhi Daro Mat" and "BJP Hatao Desh Bachao".

Every worker, leader and supporter who joined us today have opposed the biased and autocratic nature of the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had proved that Rahul is not just a politician but the hope of peace in the county and a people's leader," Warring said. No matter how much the dictators in power try to muzzle his voice, we know no force can silence him or the Congress party, he said.

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led central government, Warring said there is a deep conspiracy to silence those who advocate democracy and expose those in power, and added that the Congress will continue to fight every act of injustice at the hands of the ruling government in the Centre. We have complete faith in judiciary and we are sure that truth will prevail, he said.

The Punjab Congress chief said the Gandhi scion has always opposed the ruling dispensation in Parliament to protect the countrymen's rights and safeguard the Constitution. He said Gandhi is always vocal about BJP's misuse of power and spoke boldly in the House against corruption, unemployment, demonetisation and inflation that have burdened the common man.

Warring also hit out at the Centre over its handling of the Manipur situation. On the sidelines of the 'dharna', Channi said, "We stand strongly behind our senior leader and former president of the AICC Rahul Gandhi and shall not allow the BJP government to browbeat him."

A leader is not known by a post, it is the character, credibility and righteous path that defines a leader !! @RahulGandhi the torch bearer of the spirit of the constitution of India.carrying forward the legacy of secularism with the will to liberate our democracy! former MLA Navjot Sidhu tweeted. Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to two years imprisonment on charges of criminal defamation for his 'Modi surname' comments.

He recently moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's July 7 order which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case.