Punjab Congress Crisis: No meeting scheduled, says Rahul Gandhi over Navjot Singh Sidhu's claim

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on June 29 that he had no meeting scheduled with Navjot Singh Sidhu, as claimed by the team of disgruntled leader from Punjab.



Sidhu, who even left his Patiala residence in Punjab earlier in the day was to meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi , according to his team, amid an intense feud with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"No meeting with Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu)", Rahul Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI, as he left from his residence for 10 Janpath, party's president Sonia Gandhi's residence, this evening.

The cricketer-turned-politician had sought a meeting with the Gandhis to press for his demands amid the infighting in Punjab Congress.

Earlier this month, a three-member panel set up by party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve infighting had recommended that Amarinder Singh is fit to be the leader of the party in the state but Sidhu should also be given a key role.

Punjab, going to polls next year, is crucial for Congress because it is one of three states it rules. The other two states where the party is in power are Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.