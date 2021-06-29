MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab Congress Crisis: No meeting scheduled, says Rahul Gandhi over Navjot Singh Sidhu's claim

Sidhu, who even left his Patiala residence in Punjab earlier in the day was to meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi, according to his team, amid an intense feud with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
File image: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (left), Rahul Gandhi (centre) and Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

File image: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (left), Rahul Gandhi (centre) and Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)


Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on June 29 that he had no meeting scheduled with Navjot Singh Sidhu, as claimed by the team of disgruntled leader from Punjab.

Sidhu, who even left his Patiala residence in Punjab earlier in the day was to meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi, according to his team, amid an intense feud with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"No meeting with Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu)", Rahul Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI, as he left from his residence for 10 Janpath, party's president Sonia Gandhi's residence, this evening.

READ: Trouble in Congress’ Punjab unit is latest example of a weakening high command

Close

Related stories

The cricketer-turned-politician had sought a meeting with the Gandhis to press for his demands amid the infighting in Punjab Congress.

Earlier this month, a three-member panel set up by party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve infighting had recommended that Amarinder Singh is fit to be the leader of the party in the state but Sidhu should also be given a key role.

Punjab, going to polls next year, is crucial for Congress because it is one of three states it rules. The other two states where the party is in power are Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Captain Amarinder Singh #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Current Affairs #India #Navjot Sidhu #Politics
first published: Jun 29, 2021 07:11 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.