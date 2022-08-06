English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Punjab CM to raise issues of legal guarantee to MSP, farm debt at NITI Aayog meeting

    Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Mann slammed his predecessors Charanjit Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh for not attending such meetings earlier.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he will raise several issues, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt, at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in Delhi on Sunday.

    Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Mann slammed his predecessors Charanjit Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh for not attending such meetings earlier.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, the government's apex policy think tank. "I am going to attend the NITI Aayog meeting. I have done my homework on Punjab issues which will be put forth during the meeting, Mann said.

    He said it was after three years any representative from Punjab was going to attend the NITI Aayog meeting. "I will raise issues of water, debt of farmers, legal guarantee to MSP, canal system, cleaning of 'buddha nallah' (in Ludhiana), BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) and also health-related matters, Mann said.

    The chief minister said he would also try to meet Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi and raise the issue of direct international flights from Amritsar and Mohali airports to London, Chicago, San Francisco and Vancouver.

    Close

    Related stories

    Replying to a question on the MSP committee formed by the Centre, Mann said the government should involve farmer representatives rather than those who were in favour of the now-repealed farm laws.

    The Centre last month had formed a committee on MSP. The committee will look into ways to make MSP available to farmers by making the system more effective and transparent.
    PTI
    Tags: #Maximum Selling Price (MSP) #NITI Aayog #Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 03:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.