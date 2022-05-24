Punjab health minister Vijay Singla arrested after being dismissed by CM Bhagwant Mann over graft charges

Punjab's Anti-Corruption Branch on May 24 arrested state health minister Vijay Singla following graft charges against him, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, chief minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed Singla for taking "commission".

Singla was dismissed for taking "one percent commission in tenders" floated by the health department and a police probe has been ordered, Mann said in a video message.

“We will not tolerate even corruption worth one paisa. Our party (AAP) came out of a movement against corruption. I came to know about the case against a minister in my cabinet who is taking 1 per cent commission in tenders from officials. I am dismissing him from the cabinet and have also asked for a police probe in the case,” Bhagwant Mann said in a video.

The CM said the decision was taken to ensure that his government remains free of corrupt practices. Singla is Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Mansa assembly constituency.

Singla took oath as a cabinet minister along with nine other MLAs on March 19, three days after Mann took oath as Chief Minister of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly elections held on February 20.