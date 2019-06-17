App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks Amit Shah's intervention in street fight between cops and driver in Delhi

In one of the clips, a man was seen chasing some policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another, the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at the Delhi Police on June 17 for the alleged assault on a man at Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the matter.

"Shameful incident of @DelhiPolice ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh & Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM @Amit Shah to ensure justice," the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

The Delhi police has said an enquiry will be conducted into the incident by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and the Additional DCP and ACP of the district.

Close

Three policemen have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the enquiry, the police have said.

related news

A police officer was injured on June 16 after he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver, who chased him with a sword following an accident involving their vehicles. Video clips of the incident have gone viral on the social media.

In one of the clips, a man was seen chasing some policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another, the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.