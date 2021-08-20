Punjab CM Amarinder Singh forms strategic group for better party-govt coordination

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Just months ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on August 20 met at the former's residence and subsequently announced the formation of a 'Strategic Policy Group' to ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state government.



To ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state govt & to further expedite the implementation of the various govt programs & reform initiatives, CM Capt Amarinder Singh & state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu agreed to set up a 10-member ‘Strategic Policy Group’. pic.twitter.com/VXtJhO0c5A

The group will also work to expedite the implementation of government programmes and reform initiatives.

To be headed by the Chief Minister, the group will have Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Sidhu, the four-party working presidents -- Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel, besides Pargat Singh.

The group will hold weekly meetings, in consultation with other ministers and experts as may be required. It will discuss and review the progress of the various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same.

In another decision, Singh also assigned his cabinet colleagues the task of being available in the Punjab Congress Bhawan every day, by rotation, to meet MLAs and other party functionaries and discuss issues relating to their constituencies or address any grievances.

One minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday for three hours (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), and if the minister deputed for a particular day is unable to make it for some reason, he/she shall arrange for a substitute in consultation with any other minister.



Have deputed all my Cabinet Ministers to be present for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm at @INCPunjab office daily beginning Monday, as per the roster, to interact with public and party cadre. pic.twitter.com/kr7mQG4SFs — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 20, 2021

The arrangement will be in place five days a week, from Monday to Friday, said the Chief Minister, adding that this will help in better coordination between his government and party functionaries in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections.