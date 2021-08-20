MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh forms strategic group for better party-govt coordination

The group will discuss and review the progress of the various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.


Just months ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on August 20 met at the former's residence and subsequently announced the formation of a 'Strategic Policy Group' to ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state government.

The group will also work to expedite the implementation of government programmes and reform initiatives.

To be headed by the Chief Minister, the group will have Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Sidhu, the four-party working presidents -- Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel, besides Pargat Singh.

The group will hold weekly meetings, in consultation with other ministers and experts as may be required. It will discuss and review the progress of the various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same.

In another decision, Singh also assigned his cabinet colleagues the task of being available in the Punjab Congress Bhawan every day, by rotation, to meet MLAs and other party functionaries and discuss issues relating to their constituencies or address any grievances.

Close

Related stories

One minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday for three hours (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), and if the minister deputed for a particular day is unable to make it for some reason, he/she shall arrange for a substitute in consultation with any other minister.

The arrangement will be in place five days a week, from Monday to Friday, said the Chief Minister, adding that this will help in better coordination between his government and party functionaries in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab
first published: Aug 20, 2021 02:22 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.