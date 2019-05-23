App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh congratulates PM Modi on 'impressive victory' in Lok Sabha polls

Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on May 23 hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party's "impressive victory" in Lok Sabha polls, saying people of the country are looking towards PM and the new NDA government for a better tomorrow.

Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

"Congratulations@narendramodi ji on your impressive victory. India's 1.3 billion people look to you and the new NDA government for a better tomorrow. I wish you all the best for meeting their aspirations and ushering all round and inclusive progress in the country," Singh tweeted.

However, in Punjab, the Congress is continuing to maintain the lead over eight of the state's 13 parliamentary constituencies.

related news

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Congress in Punjab had won three seats.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.