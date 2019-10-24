App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 09:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab bypolls: Congress ahead in 2 seats; SAD, BJP leading in 1 each

Congress nominee Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha by a margin of 761 votes from Phagwara seat, as per initial trends.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers
The Congress is ahead in Jalalabad and Phagwara seats, while the SAD and the BJP are leading in Dakha and Mukerian respectively in the bypolls to four assembly seats of Punjab, as per early trends.

From Mukerian seat, BJP nominee Jangi Lal Mahajan is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Indu Bala by 12 votes.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali is also leading over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Sandeep Sandhu from Dakha assembly seat in Punjab, as per initial trends.

From Jalalabad, Congress candidate Raminder Awla is ahead of SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibipura by 2,060 votes.

Counting of votes for the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab is underway, amid tight security arrangements. The counting began at 8 am, officials said.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here

For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:30 am

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #Punjab bypolls

