Punjab bypolls: Congress ahead in 2 seats; SAD, BJP leading in 1 each

The Congress is ahead in Jalalabad and Phagwara seats, while the SAD and the BJP are leading in Dakha and Mukerian respectively in the bypolls to four assembly seats of Punjab, as per early trends.

Congress nominee Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha by a margin of 761 votes from Phagwara seat, as per initial trends.

From Mukerian seat, BJP nominee Jangi Lal Mahajan is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Indu Bala by 12 votes.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali is also leading over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Sandeep Sandhu from Dakha assembly seat in Punjab, as per initial trends.

From Jalalabad, Congress candidate Raminder Awla is ahead of SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibipura by 2,060 votes.