MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab BJP hits out at Channi govt for not reducing VAT on petrol, diesel

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, demanding reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel.

PTI
November 06, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Saturday slammed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government in the state for not reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.

He said that the Centre had provided relief to people by reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel before Diwali. Sharma said the BJP-ruled states also slashed VAT on fuel that led to reduction in retail prices of petrol and diesel.

But the Congress-led government in Punjab has not reduced tax on fuel, he stated.

He accused the Channi-led government of trying to befool people but not giving any relief to them.

''Why the Punjab government is not giving relief to people by reducing VAT on fuel,'' Sharma asked in a statement.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Friday, 05th November, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    110
View more

Friday, 05th November, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
Show

He stated that after reduction in excise duty and VAT in Chandigarh, the rate of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 94.23 and Rs 80.90 a litre.

But as against this, the rates of petrol and diesel were Rs 106.20 and 89.83 per litre.

He demanded from the Punjab government to bring the rates of fuel on par with that of Chandigarh. Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, demanding reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #diesel #fuel prices #petrol #Punjab #VAT
first published: Nov 6, 2021 08:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.