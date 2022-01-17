Punjab Assembly Polls: EC to meet today on pleas to defer February 14 election

File Image: PTI

The Election Commission of India will meet later today to discuss a request to defer the February 14 Assembly polls in Punjab for the birth anniversary celebration of Guru Ravidas.

The poll panel received the deferral requests from both the Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party. EC officials are scheduled to meet at 10:30am, according to the sources.



ECI to discuss request of Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi, BJP& Punjab Lok Congress for postponement of Punjab Assembly polls scheduled for Feb 14 as many people from SC community from State likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on Feb 16: ECI Sources

The Punjab Assembly election was slated to be held in a single phase on February 14 and the results were to be out on March 10, as per the poll panel schedule announced on January 8.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had last week wrote to the commission to postpone the election by at least six days to enable devotees who will be travelling to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for Guru Ravidas Jayanti to cast their votes.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti, marking the 645th birth anniversary of saint Guru Ravidas, will be observed on February 16 this year.

Channi said the issue was brought to his notice by representatives of the Scheduled Caste community. “It is considered fair and appropriate that the vote for the election may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilise their right to vote," the chief minister wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

The BJP was joined by its allies Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt) in making the same appeal to the Election Commission. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and the Bahujan Samaj Party have also made similar demands.