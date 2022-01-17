MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab Assembly Polls: EC to meet today on pleas to defer February 14 election

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had last week wrote to the poll panel to postpone the Assembly election by at least six days to enable devotees who will be travelling to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for Guru Ravidas Jayanti to cast their votes.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
File Image: PTI

File Image: PTI


The Election Commission of India will meet later today to discuss a request to defer the February 14 Assembly polls in Punjab for the birth anniversary celebration of Guru Ravidas.

The poll panel received the deferral requests from both the Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party. EC officials are scheduled to meet at 10:30am, according to the sources.

The Punjab Assembly election was slated to be held in a single phase on February 14 and the results were to be out on March 10, as per the poll panel schedule announced on January 8.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had last week wrote to the commission to postpone the election by at least six days to enable devotees who will be travelling to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for Guru Ravidas Jayanti to cast their votes.

Close

Related stories

READ: MC Election Update January 16: Punjab CM Channi’s brother to contest polls as independent candidate

Guru Ravidas Jayanti, marking the 645th birth anniversary of saint Guru Ravidas, will be observed on February 16 this year.

Channi said the issue was brought to his notice by representatives of the Scheduled Caste community. “It is considered fair and appropriate that the vote for the election may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilise their right to vote," the chief minister wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Also, read: Former Punjab minister Joginder Mann joins AAP after snapping Congress ties

The BJP was joined by its allies Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt) in making the same appeal to the Election Commission. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and the Bahujan Samaj Party have also made similar demands.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #Assembly Election 2022 #Charanjit Singh Channi #Current Affairs #Guru Ravidas Anniversary #India #Politics #Punjab CM
first published: Jan 17, 2022 10:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.