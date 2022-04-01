Punjab Assembly passes resolution to 'immediately' transfer Chandigarh to state

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann Singh.

The Punjab Assembly on April 1 passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The resolution moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Centre of trying to upset balance in administering the Union Territory.

"For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, this house once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with the central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab," the resolution said.

The move by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mann comes two weeks after he took over as chief minister and amid an ongoing tussle between the Centre and the state to control the Union Territory which serves as the capital of Punjab and Haryana.

"Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab. In all past precedents, whenever, a state has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab," the resolution said.

Mann said the state was reorganised through the Punjab Re-organisation Act, 1966, in which the state of Punjab was re-organised into the state of Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, while some parts of Punjab were given to then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh.

Since then a balance was maintained in the administration of common assets like the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMS), by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of State of Punjab and the state of Haryana, he said.

The resolution requested the central government to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution and not to take any step which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The House has passed a number of resolutions urging the central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab, the resolution said.

The resolution was passed during the one-day special session convened by the Punjab government on this issue. The session comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that the central service rules will apply to employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

During his Chandigarh visit last month, Shah had said that the central government would soon implement the Union Government Service Rules in Chandigarh. The home minister also said that the notification in this regard would also be issued shortly.

The resolution alleged that that through many of its recent actions, the Centre has been trying to upset this balance. "Most recently, the central government has advertised the posts of members of Bhakra Beas Management Board to officers of all states and central Government, whereas these posts were traditionally filled up by the officers from Punjab and Haryana," it said.