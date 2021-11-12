MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Understand how derivatives can give you advantages over cash flows. Register now.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab Assembly elections 2022: AAP releases first list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party named 10 candidates in its first list of candidates for the 2022 Punjab polls.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party

Aam Aadmi Party


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on November 12 released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

AAP named 10 candidates in its first list for the 2022 Punjab polls. They are Saravjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Jai Kishan Roudi (Garhshankar), Manjeet Bilaspur (Nihal Singh Wala), Kultar Singh Sandhwan (Kotkapura), Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Principal Budhram (Budhlada), Harpal Singh Cheema (Dirba), Aman Arora (Sunam), Gurmeet Singh ‘Meet’ Hayer (Barnala), and Kulwant Pandori (Mehal Kalan).

Also read: Can Aam Aadmi Party expand beyond Delhi?

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party in the state by winning 20 seats in the 117-member Legislative Assembly.

Also read: AAP has a second chance to fulfill its national ambitions

The Shiromani Akali Dal had won 15 seats and the BJP three. The Congress party had won an absolute majority in the elections, dethroning the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Close

Related stories

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal promises free electricity if AAP wins 2022 Punjab Assembly polls
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
first published: Nov 12, 2021 03:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.