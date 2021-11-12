Punjab Assembly elections 2022: AAP releases first list of candidates

Aam Aadmi Party

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on November 12 released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

AAP named 10 candidates in its first list for the 2022 Punjab polls. They are Saravjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Jai Kishan Roudi (Garhshankar), Manjeet Bilaspur (Nihal Singh Wala), Kultar Singh Sandhwan (Kotkapura), Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Principal Budhram (Budhlada), Harpal Singh Cheema (Dirba), Aman Arora (Sunam), Gurmeet Singh ‘Meet’ Hayer (Barnala), and Kulwant Pandori (Mehal Kalan).



Aam Aadmi Party announces its first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections pic.twitter.com/CSGFX9TcPt

— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party in the state by winning 20 seats in the 117-member Legislative Assembly.

Also read: AAP has a second chance to fulfill its national ambitions

The Shiromani Akali Dal had won 15 seats and the BJP three. The Congress party had won an absolute majority in the elections, dethroning the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.