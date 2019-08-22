App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab, Assam and Mizoram accords under Rajiv Gandhi strengthened Indian Union: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi had said earlier this week he will draw attention to his father's many incredible achievements to honour him on his 75th birth anniversary that was on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday recalled his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's achievement of concluding the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram accords, saying the pacts "strengthened" the Indian Union.

Rahul Gandhi had said earlier this week he will draw attention to his father's many incredible achievements to honour him on his 75th birth anniversary that was on Tuesday.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had highlighted the former prime minister's role in the Information Technology revolution.

Close
"Amongst Rajiv Gandhi ji's many achievements were the Punjab, Assam and Mizoram accords, that helped bring to an end years of conflict and violence," the Congress leader tweeted on Thursday.

"Built on a foundation of mutual respect, understanding and peaceful coexistence, these accords strengthened the Indian Union," Rahul Gandhi added.

The Punjab accord, also known as the Rajiv–Longowal Accord, was signed by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harchand Singh Longowal on July 24, 1985, for peace in Punjab.

The Mizoram Peace Accord, 1986 was an official agreement between government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF) to end insurgency and violence in Mizoram.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants launched by the influential students' organisation All Assam Students Union (AASU) in 1979 culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in the presence of Rajiv Gandhi.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 09:07 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.