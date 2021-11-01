Punjab Advocate General APS Deol resigns amid demand for ouster raised by Navjot Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had strongly demanded replacement of Punjab's police chief and advocate general from his own party's government, saying otherwise “we will have no face.”

Punjab Advocate General APS Deol on November 1 submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. His exit comes around a month after he was appointed to the post by the Congress-led government.

Deol's ouster was among the prime demands raised by Congress' Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had resigned abruptly from his post on September 28 due to differences with the state government.

Deol's replacement was sought by Sidhu as the top lawyer had represented former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in 2015 in the case pertaining to police firing in Behbal Kalan following incidents of sacrilege.

The appointment of a new advocate general was necessitated as the incumbent AG Atul Nanda resigned from his post following the unceremonious exit of the then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in September.

Sidhu, who resumed his charge as Punjab Congress chief following deliberations with the Congress high command, had warned the party that "we will have no face" if Deol is not removed as the AG.

"Demand for Justice in Sacrilege cases and for arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our Govt in 2017 & Due to his failure, People removed the last CM. Now, AG/DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have No face !! (sic)," Sidhu had tweeted on October 3.

Apart from Deol, the Congress leader has also been pushing for the ouster of IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota who has been given the additional charge of director general of police of Punjab.

Notably, Sahota was the head of a special investigation team (SIT) formed in 2015 by the then Akali government to probe sacrilege incidents.

Sidhu, who met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on October 15, is learnt to have pressed the demand for Sahota and Deol's ouster. Following the meeting, Sidhu had told reporters that "everything has been sorted out".

The row over AG and DGP appointments added to the ongoing turmoil in Punjab Congress, which is considered to have erupted following the intra-party feud between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh.

The Captain, who was serving as the chief minister for the past four-and-a-half years, resigned on September 18 claiming that he has been "humiliated by the party".

Channi, who was chosen as his successor, was backed by Sidhu. However, differences between the two erupted following the announcement of new state cabinet and the appointment of Sahota as DGP and Deol as AG.

The state goes to polls in early 2022, with the incumbent Congress facing a challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) combine and Amarinder Singh's new political front that is expected to tie up with Akali breakaway factions and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).