App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama terror attack: Time will come when people's sentiments will have fulfilment, says Rajnath Singh

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Delhi's Waste to Wonder Park, he said after the Pulwama incident "mood is still not that one can participate in any programme with enthusiasm".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid outrage in the country over the Pulwama terror attack, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said "time will come" when people's sentiments and expectations will have "fulfilment".

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Delhi's Waste to Wonder Park, he said after the Pulwama incident "mood is still not that one can participate in any programme with enthusiasm".

"But, I am very assured and I want to assure you that time will come when people's sentiments today, their desires, their expectations... those expectations will have fulfilment," Singh said.

The Union minister, however, did not elaborate on his statement that comes amid mounting tension in the India-Pakistan ties.

related news

Forty CRPF jawans were killed in a terror strike by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country, with many saying the attack should be avenged.

After the incident, massive protests and candlelight marches were held in different parts of the country against the attack and curfew was imposed in Jammu following violence during demonstrations there.

Two days after the suicide bomber attack, Singh had reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others.

The home minister had directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps are taken to hunt down terrorists currently operating in the Kashmir Valley.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #India #Politics #Pulwama terror attack #Rajnath Singh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.