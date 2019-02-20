App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama terror attack: No threat to Kashmiri students, says Prakash Javadekar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 18 asked students outside the state to not pay heed to any rumours and try to stay put at their respective places.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on February 20 denied reports of any assault on Kashmiri students following the Pulwama terror attack and said there is no threat to students from the Valley.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus.

Javadekar told reporters, "There is no threat to Kashmiri students as it is being made out to be. Countrymen are angry because of the Pulwama attack but no Kashmiri student has been assaulted following that.

While several Kashmiri students from different cities have been slapped with sedition charges for allegedly supporting the Pulwama terror attack, two colleges in Dehradun have decided not to admit those from the Valley, with students saying they were in a state of fear after the incident.

related news

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 18 asked students outside the state to not pay heed to any rumours and try to stay put at their respective places.

The Home Ministry on February 16 issued an advisory to all states and Union territories to take measures to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris.

The advisory had come hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all-party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the terrorist attack.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Politics #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.