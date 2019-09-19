App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulled out UP from identity crisis, says Yogi Adityanath as he completes 30 months in office

Adityanath also highlighted the success of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi and "improvement" in law and order situation in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Marking the completion of 30 months in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 19 released a booklet on the achievements of his government and asserted that the perception of the state has changed considerably during this period.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, the chief minister said the state has created a record in implementation of various central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Kisan insurance, construction of toilets and provision of health insurance.

"On March 19, 2017, the BJP government was formed in the state after a 14-year-exile. In the past two-and-half years UP was pulled out from a state of identity crisis as we converted challenges to opportunities," Adityanath said.

He said earlier the condition of farmers in the state was very bad and they were forced to commit suicide. "We gave a number of schemes to the farmers. Crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh given to 86 lakh farmers in the state were waived off and record purchase of crops was done."

Adityanath also highlighted the success of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi and "improvement" in law and order situation in the state.

"There has not been a single incident of riot in the state in the past two-and-half years. The dreaded criminals have either fled from the state or are in jail. There has been a sharp decline in dacoity, rape, extortion, loot and riot cases. As many as 41 new police stations have been opened in the state," he said.

Besides, the state has witnessed huge investments in industrial sector and creation of job opportunities for the youths, according to the booklet titled 'Vikas Evam Sushashan Ke 30 Mah' (30 months of good governance and development).

A film titled 'UP Ke Karmayogi' was also played on the occasion. "Sanyasi ke karmayoga se damak raha UP ka bhaal (Because of the work of a saint, UP is shining)," the video said, claiming that 2.5 years of the Yogi government are better than the past 65 years.

Adityanath said in the past two-and-half years 50 lakh children have been enrolled in government primary schools.

Another major achievement of his government was a significant decline in deaths caused by the killer encephalitis disease, he said.

The BJP, which had stormed to power in the Assembly elections with a massive majority, maintained its grip over the electorate as it won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP earlier this year.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

