Puducherry Polls 2021: Key dates, opinion polls; here's everything you need to know

Vote: Puducherry Assembly Polls 2021

The union territory of Puducherry will hold its 15th legislative assembly elections this year with its 30 constituencies. The previous legislative elections had seen the All India NR Congress (AINRC) lost to the Indian National Congress (INC) who gained 15 seats out of the total 30 with help from their ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The INC government could not hold it together till the end as 5 legislators, including 2 ministers resigned from the government, pushing the government towards an inevitable collapse just 2 months prior to the 2021 legislative elections.

Since then, the union territory has been under the presidential rule, much to the dislike of the INC leader Narayanasamy, who has been very vocal about his contention regarding the dissolution of his government.

Important upcoming dates:

Date of polling - April 6, 2021Date of counting - May 2, 2021

Date for election implementation - May 24, 2021

Political parties alliances going in the elections:

Some 324 candidates have entered the arena to fight it out electorally for the 30 legislative seats of Puducherry.

The biggest players in the union territory by far, are the incumbent SDA (Secular Democratic Alliance) and the NDA parties.

The NDA is led by the AINRC party, which held the majority until the 2016 elections that saw the INC-led SDA alliance emerge victorious.

The AINRC alone will be contesting 16 constituencies and their allies, the BJP and the AIADMK party will be contesting 9 and 5 constituencies respectively. On the other side, INC, and DMK, the two biggest parties in the SDA will contest 14 and 13 constituencies respectively.

Joining them in the fray would be Kamal Hassan’s relatively newer party Makkal Needhi Malam (MNM). His part is intent on contesting 17 constituencies of the union territory alongside a few smaller parties as allies.

However, the former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy recently revealed that he was not contesting the assembly elections as there was a need to coordinate poll-related works and programmes of the party in the Union Territory.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the leader said that the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee A V Subramanian was contesting the poll from Karaikal (north) and so he (Narayanasamy), along with the Congress Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, had to coordinate election-related party activities.

Opinion polls:

Opinion polls conducted by the news houses are out; nearly all of them give a clear indication of victory for the NDA. However, these surveys are not necessarily accurateNDA(16-20) vs UPA(14-10)

NDA(18) vs UPA(12)

Key issues

According to the opinion poll conducted by ABP, when asked about the issues faced in Puducherry, 33.9 percent complained about unemployment while 12.5 percent raised concerns over electricity. 7 percent of participants spoke about water facilities while 9.8 percent spoke about law & order issues there.

About Puducherry:

The Union Territory surrounded by Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, was a French territory until 1954. The most spoken language is Tamil, followed by Telugu, Malayalam, Urdu, and Hindi. The major religions in the state are Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam. The UT was named after the largest district which is Puducherry. The other 3 districts are Karaikal, Yanam, and Mahe.