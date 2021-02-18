Puducherry L-G orders floor test on February 22 after Congress loses majority

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Image courtesy: Twitter/@VNarayanasami)

Newly appointed Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has ordered a floor test in the union territory’s legislative assembly on February 22 by 5 pm.

Her orders came after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s government lost majority with the resignation of four Congress MLAs and the disqualification of one months ahead of elections.

Narayanasamy’s government comprised 15 members of the Congress party, three of DMK, and one independent. His government was just past the majority mark of the 33-member assembly. Now, both the government and the Opposition stand at 14. Which means, the government is one short of the majority mark -- 15 – with the Assembly strength dropping to 28.

Meanwhile, Puducherry BJP President V Saminathan has claimed that “CM Narayanasamy has lost the majority and his claim of having the majority is false. His government will fall on February 22. All 14 Opposition MLAs are united.”

With ANI inputs