Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2021: Poll of Polls predicts clean sweep for NDA with 18-21 seats

The Puducherry assembly election results are likely to be a one-sided affair as the AINRC-led NDA alliance is set to come back to power, the poll of polls results have predicted.

The poll of polls result is based on two exit polls and predicts the AINRC-BJP alliance to win 18-21 seats in the 30-member Puducherry legislative assembly. The ruling Congress-DMK alliance, meanwhile, is expected to win just 8-12 seats, while others are likely to get 1-2 seats.

The poll of polls result is based on the exit poll results of Republic-CNX and ABP CVOTERS.

ABP CVOTERS exit poll predicted clean sweep to NDA alliance to win 19-23 seats, with UPA projected to get 8-12 seats, while Republic-CNX gave NDA to 16-20 seats and UPA 11-13 seats.

The single-phase assembly polling in Puducherry was concluded on April 6 with a voter turnout of 81.70 percent, according to Election Commission data. A total of 820,446 voters cast their votes out of 1,004,197 registered voters in the whole Union Territory.

The Union Territory is witnessing a direct contest between the UPA and NDA. The AINRC contested 16 of the total 30 constituencies, the BJP on nine seats and the AIADMK on five seats. The Congress fought on 14 seats and supported an independent candidate in Yanam. The DMK has fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) contested one seat each.

The Indian National Congress had won 15 seats with a vote share of 30.60 percent, the AINRC 8 (28.1 percent vote share), AIADMK 4 (16.8 percent), the DMK 2 (8.9 percent) and independents 1 (7.9 percent) in the 2016 legislative assembly election.

The Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government in the UT lost the majority on February 22 after seven MLAs quit one after another. Narayanasamy did not contest the 2021 election as he wanted to coordinate poll-related work in the party.