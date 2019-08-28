App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry CM presents Rs 8,425 crore tax free budget for 2019-20

The Speaker and the Chief Minister asked the opposition legislators staying away from the proceedings to return to the House and maintain dignity of the House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy presented Rs 8425 crore tax free budget for the fiscal 2019-2020in the Assembly on August 28 amidst vociferous protests against the government by the opposition.

As soon as the Chief Minister commenced the budget presentation, opposition AIADMK, AINRC and BJP MLAs rose in revolt and registered their strong protest against the government "failing to present a full fledged budget" ever since it came to power in 2016.

The opposition legislators led by the AIADMK leader A Anbalagan rushed towards the well of the House and continued their noisy protest by squatting on the floor, necessitating the Speaker V P Sivakolundhu to order the watch and ward staff to evict them.

All the MLAs were then evicted and none of them turned up till the end of the day's session.

The Speaker and the Chief Minister then asked the opposition legislators staying away from the proceedings to return to the House and maintain dignity of the House.

However, they did not return till end of the day's sitting. On the funds to be made available for the budget, Narayanasamy said of Rs 8,425 crores, the revenue the government would mobilise on its own would be Rs 5,435 crores, while allocation by the Centre under Centrally sponsored schemes would be Rs 1,890 crores.

The government would go in for open market borrowing for a sum of Rs 1,100 crores, the Chief Minister said. He noted that a total of 1.3 lakh families would be covered in the first instance under the Prime Ministers Ayush Insurance scheme in the union territory.

On the propriety of State Planning Board here, when Planning Commission had been replaced by NITI Aayog at the national level, Narayanasamy said the government would ascertain the necessity to continue to have the board.

"We are also considering a proposal to institute a Chief Minister's Economic and Administrative Advisory Council as is in vogue in various States," he said. Referring to the achievements of various departments, he said the government would distribute 10 kilo free rice instead of crediting cash equivalent to the families coming under 'Yellow colour ration card' system.

He said the state government did not want to impose tax burden on the people.

Narayanasamy asserted that despite all hurdles and administrative hardships, the government would augment the locally available resources and procure additional allocations from the Centre on par with what is available in full fledged States.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #India #NITI Aayog #Politics

