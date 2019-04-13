App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

PUCL presents 'charge sheet' against BJP governemnt

Social activist Aruna Roy alleged that efforts are being made to divert attention from the real issues, including of Dalits, tribals, minorities and women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Civil rights group People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and other organisations on April 13 presented what they called was a "charge sheet" against the BJP-led government at the Centre and urged political parties to develop a common minimum programme.

Social activist Aruna Roy alleged that efforts are being made to divert attention from the real issues, including of Dalits, tribals, minorities and women. She said the achievements of the Indian Army is being "politicised for political gains".

She claimed the unemployment rate under the BJP government is the highest in over four decades, at least 75 people had died of hunger across the country, and development projects displaced over two lakh people.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #India #Politics #PUCL

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: Kieron Pollard, de Ko ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Hero Motocorp Launches Customer Benefit Scheme to Encourage Voting Dur ...

Game of Throne Season 8: What to Expect and Where to Watch the Final S ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: Kings XI Punjab Look ...

Sushma Swaraj Urged to Help Bring Back J&K Student's Body Who Died in ...

Taking Short Breaks May Help Learn New Skills Better

Men Act Less Interested in Sex than They Really Are

Muscle Power Likely to Help You Live Longer

'Both Ali and Bajrangbali Are Ours, We’ll Win With Their Blessings': ...

Deepika Padukone Says It's Unfair to Put Women Under Pressure to Embra ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha polls: Mathura's religious links with Gujarat, accentuated b ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

New normal of Hindutva communalism in BJP's India threatens the founda ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Monte Carlo 2019 draw analysis: At the Rafael Nadal Open, it’s not l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.