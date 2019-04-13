PUCL presents 'charge sheet' against BJP governemnt

Civil rights group People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and other organisations on April 13 presented what they called was a "charge sheet" against the BJP-led government at the Centre and urged political parties to develop a common minimum programme.

Social activist Aruna Roy alleged that efforts are being made to divert attention from the real issues, including of Dalits, tribals, minorities and women. She said the achievements of the Indian Army is being "politicised for political gains".

She claimed the unemployment rate under the BJP government is the highest in over four decades, at least 75 people had died of hunger across the country, and development projects displaced over two lakh people.