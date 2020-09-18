172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|pubs-in-dakshina-kannada-ruining-youngsters-should-be-closed-down-bjp-karnataka-chief-5856861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pubs in Dakshina Kannada 'ruining' youngsters, should be closed down: BJP Karnataka chief

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka chief has said that he wants all the pubs in Dakshina Kannada district to close down because they are "ruining" youngsters' lives.

"In our time, we stopped the operation of clubs. Pubs should also be shut down in the district. It is ruining youngsters. If the government doesn’t take any decision, I will inform the youth wing (party) to take appropriate action through court," Nalin Kumar Kateel, the saffron party's Karnataka head, said - according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Kateel, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Dakshina Kannada, said that he has already had an interaction with the commissioner on this issue.

Close

Kateel also alleged that the district had witnessed a series of crimes, including murders, assaults and cattle thefts, under the Congress regime.

Kateel further said, since the BJP government had taken over in the state, no communal violence was reported in the district. The violence over the anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was contained within no time, he added.
#Current Affairs #India #Politics

