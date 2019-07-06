App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Providing transparent, accountable administration top priority: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot further asked the officers to read the biography of Mahatma Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 6 said providing transparent and accountable administration is the top priority of the state government.

Addressing a training programme of officers on probation here, Gehlot asked the gathering to work with complete devotion in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution while living up to the expectations of the state government.

He further asked the officers to read the biography of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also said that the government is going to establish a peace and non-violence cell in the state as part of celebration of 150th anniversary of Gandhi to propagate his philosophy of peace, harmony, tolerance and non-violence.

First Published on Jul 6, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #India #Politics

