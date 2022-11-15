 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Providing electricity not revadi, but waiving electricity bill is: Amit Shah

Nov 15, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

When the Bharatiya Janata Party gets a majority in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel will “undoubtedly” return to the post, said union home minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Monday.

Participating in News18’s Gujarat Adhiveshan programme in the poll-bound state, Shah spoke on a range of issues, including state elections, freebie culture, Uniform Civil Code, the tussle over Sardar Patel, the situation in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, India’s international standing, border concerns, internal security, and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing his view on what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as “revadi culture”, the home minister attempted to make a distinction between the upliftment of the underprivileged and giving handouts.

“Providing someone electricity is not revadi, but waiving the electricity bill is. Giving someone a house is not a revadi, but keeping it tax-free is. We make toilets, but we don’t carry out the repair work,” he said.

There was a lingering slowdown after the Congress rule at the Centre, which hit the country’s poor the worst. And helping such people is not revadi, said Shah.

“Giving a house to someone, gas connection, electricity, Ayushman card, free food grains during Covid times, these are not distribution of freebies, but an attempt to raise the standard of living of the people,” he added.